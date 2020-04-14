112 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan, total at 1091

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 112 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Kazakhstan, including 99 new cases in Almaty city, 1 new case in Karaganda region, 1 new case in Almaty region, 1 new case in Turkestan region, 3 new cases in Nur-Sultan city, 2 new cases in Akmola region, 2 new cases in West Kazakhstan region, 3 new cases in Atyrau region, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

As of 23:41, April 13, there are 1091 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, including 260 cases in Nur-Sultan, 271 cases in Almaty city, 77 cases in Karaganda region, 73 cases in Akmola region, 62 cases in Atyrau region, 46 cases in Zhambyl region, 38 cases in Shymkent city, 8 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 22 cases in Almaty region, 11 cases in Aktobe region, 26 cases in North Kazakhstan region, 10 case in Pavlodar region, 10 cases in Mangistau region, 119 cases in Kyzylorda region, 11 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 44 cases in Turkestan region, and 3 cases in Kostanay region.

As of today, 12 people died of coronavirus in Kazakhstan.