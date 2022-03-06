EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:14, 06 March 2022 | GMT +6

    113 coronavirus patients in critical condition

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of March 6, 2022, about 14,613 people are being treated for coronavirus infections in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    1,541 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 13,072 are treated at home. 113 of them are in critical condition, 49 in extremely critical condition, while 35 are on life support.

    As earlier reported, 171 new coronavirus cases were reported in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours.


    Tags:
    Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!