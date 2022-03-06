113 coronavirus patients in critical condition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of March 6, 2022, about 14,613 people are being treated for coronavirus infections in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

1,541 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 13,072 are treated at home. 113 of them are in critical condition, 49 in extremely critical condition, while 35 are on life support.

As earlier reported, 171 new coronavirus cases were reported in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours.