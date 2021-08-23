113 die of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has logged 113 daily fatalities caused by the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

The most number of fresh daily COVID-19 fatalities has been reported in Nur-Sultan city – 21. Almaty city is second with 18 daily COVID-19 deaths. Akmola region has posted the third highest number of COVID-19 deaths – 15.

Shymkent city and Atyrau region round out the top five regions with the highest numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 deaths each reporting 11 fatalities.

As earlier reported COVID-19-like pneumonia has killed 24 Kazakhstanis over the past day.