    10:36, 05 June 2021 | GMT +6

    114 coronavirus patients in extremely critical condition

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of June 5, 2021 some 24,689 (including 23,867 coronavirus -positive) people are being treated form COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    8,684 are staying at hospitals, 16,005 receiving outpatient treatment. 565 patients are in critical condition, 114 in extremely critical condition, while 75 are on life support.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus
