114 COVID-19 patients on life support in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 42,526 people are treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of April 29, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 14,709 patients are staying at hospitals, while 27,817 are receiving outpatient treatment.

760 patients are in critical condition, 199 are in extremely severe condition and 114 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,883 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 316,965 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 271,289 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.