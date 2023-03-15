EN
Trends:
    09:48, 15 March 2023 | GMT +6

    114 new coronavirus and COVID-like pneumonia cases registered in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 109 new coronavirus cases have been detected in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Five more people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

    On March 14, the country reported 86 coronavirus cases. Another 12 people were diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia.

    A total of 1,408,888 COVID-19 cases have been registered countrywide since the pandemic onset (March 13, 2020). 90,905 people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Healthcare
