115,815 COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 115,815 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Of the 115,815, in-patient treatment is provided to 26,796 and out-patient treatment to 89,019.

Countrywide, COVID-19 patients in severe condition number 1,847, in critical condition - 511, and on artificial lung ventilation - 199.

Notably, the country has reported 6,452 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 8,285 more people have beaten the virus in the country.