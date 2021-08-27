EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:10, 27 August 2021 | GMT +6

    115,815 COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 115,815 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Of the 115,815, in-patient treatment is provided to 26,796 and out-patient treatment to 89,019.

    Countrywide, COVID-19 patients in severe condition number 1,847, in critical condition - 511, and on artificial lung ventilation - 199.

    Notably, the country has reported 6,452 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 8,285 more people have beaten the virus in the country.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!