115 COVID patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of today 3,088 Kazakhstanis are receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kazakhstan. 248 out of 3,088 those infected are children, Kazinform reports.

2,333 are staying at hospitals, 755 receiving outpatient treatment.

115 of them are in critical condition, 10 in extremely severe condition, 16 put on life support, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s Telegram channel informs.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours 142 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.