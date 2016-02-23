115 residential complexes to be commissioned in S Kazakhstan in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Record-high number of residential complexes were commissioned in South Kazakhstan region in 2015, marking a 9.9% growth in housing construction sector.

Akim (governor) of South Kazakhstan region Beibut Atamkulov announced the record-breaking figures at a press conference in Astana on Tuesday.

In his words, 79 residential complexes with 4,541 apartments were put into commission in the region in 2015.

115 residential complexes (1,816 apartments) are to be commissioned in South Kazakhstan region in 2016. Out of 115, 35 residential complexes are located in the city of Shymkent.