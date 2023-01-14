116 fresh coronavirus and COVID pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 111 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, five more have been diagnosed with the COVID pneumonia, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

On January 13, the Ministry reported about 112 coronavirus and two COVID pneumonia cases.

2,280 Kazakhstanis are getting treatment for the coronavirus and COVID pneumonia across the country as of January 24. 220 patients are in hospitals, and 2,060 are at home care.

The condition of seven patients is estimated as serious. Seven patients are critically ill, and another four are on life support.

Since the pandemic beginning, the country’s total tally of coronavirus cases reached 1,404,865. 90,645 people were diagnozed with COVID pneumonia.