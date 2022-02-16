EN
    07:15, 16 February 2022

    118 people treated for COVID-19 at infectious diseases hospitals in Atyrau rgn

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The occupancy rate of infectious diseases beds stands at 5% and that of ICU beds – 15.1% in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 118 are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals in the region, occupying 5% of the total beds. 16 patients are in intensive care units, six of whom are on artificial lung ventilation. ICU bed occupancy stands at 15.1% in the region.

    Earlier it was reported that 1,283 people are under coronavirus treatment in Atyrau region.



