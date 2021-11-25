119 tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 119 people more tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

As of November 24, Almaty recorded 119 more coronavirus cases, including 115 symptomatic, the healthcare department reports.

45 patients were discharged, while 48 were admitted. There are 451, including 21 kids, are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals. 48 coronavirus patients are in the ICUs, 8 are on life support.

943 patients are monitored by mobile brigades and telemedicine centre. 904 of them developed coronavirus symptoms.

1,814 people were vaccinated with the 1st dose of the coronavirus vaccine, 1,637 were fully vaccinated over the last 24 hours.

Between, February 1 and November 24, 1,027,562 were inoculated with the 1st shot, 963,837 were fully vaccinated. Out of which 121,990 are people aged 60 and older.

9,330 people were vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine.

There are 132 vaccination sites in the city.