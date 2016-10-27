£11m awarded to families of 23 child victims from 2011 Japan tsunami

LONDON. KAZINFORM A Japanese court has awarded millions of pounds in damages to the families of 23 schoolchildren who died in the March 2011 tsunami, after their teachers failed to evacuate them to safe ground, even as loudspeakers urged residents to flee.

A total of 74 children and 10 teachers died at Okawa primary school in the city of Ishinomaki, one of the most distressing episodes of a disaster that destroyed a long stretch of Japan’s north-east coast on the afternoon of 11 March 2011. The tsunami, triggered by a 9.0-magnitude earthquake, killed more than 18,500 people, most of them in the coastal prefectures of Iwate and Miyagi, where Ishinomaki is located...

Read more at The Guardian