    19:02, 05 December 2019 | GMT +6

    11yo girl from Pavlodar wins prestigious rhythmic gymnastics tournament

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – 11-year-old Aldina Omirbekova from Pavlodar won the prestigious Zhasa Otanym Republican Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament in Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

    Grade 5 student Aldina took the first place in Group A among the participants born in 2008.

    Despite her young age Aldina is a member of the Pavlodar regional rhythmic gymnastics team and bronze medalist of the Kazakhstan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship.

    She also took part and won numerous international and republican tournaments. She is planning to dedicate her life to sport.

