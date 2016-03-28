EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:18, 28 March 2016 | GMT +6

    11yo hit and killed by truck in Karaganda

    None
    None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A boy, aged 11, has been hit and killed by KamAZ truck in the city of Karaganda.

    According to the press service of the regional Internal Affairs Department, the traffic accident took place March 27. It is informed that KamAZ truck was driven by a 55-year-old man. At the moment of the tragedy the boy was walking along roadside.
    Unfortunately, the boy has died from his injuries.
    The investigation is underway.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Karaganda region Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!