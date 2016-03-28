11yo hit and killed by truck in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A boy, aged 11, has been hit and killed by KamAZ truck in the city of Karaganda.

According to the press service of the regional Internal Affairs Department, the traffic accident took place March 27. It is informed that KamAZ truck was driven by a 55-year-old man. At the moment of the tragedy the boy was walking along roadside.

Unfortunately, the boy has died from his injuries.

The investigation is underway.