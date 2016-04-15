EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:37, 15 April 2016 | GMT +6

    11yo hit and killed by truck in Pavlodar

    None
    None
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - An 11-year-old boy has been hit and killed by a truck in Leninsky village not far from Pavlodar city, Kazinform refers to the regional Department of Internal Affairs.

    The accident occurred yesterday at 6 pm. The teenage was crossing the road when was hit by a truck. The boy has died at the scene of the tragedy.

    The 38-year-old driver of the vehicle is under travel restrictions. Pre-trial investigation was launched.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Accidents Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!