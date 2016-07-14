12,000-seat ice palace to be commissioned in Almaty ahead of schedule - Nurov

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A group of Majilis deputies has inspected a new 12,000-seat ice palace and the Olympic town built in Almaty city for the 2017 Winter Universiade today.

The group consisted of Gulmira Issimbayeva, Zauresh Amanzholova, Artur Platonov and Olga Shishigina.



During the visit to the sports facilities, Nail Nurov, head of the Directorate for preparations and holding of the 2017 Universiade, confirmed that 64 countries will participate in the upcoming event. "However, given the global economic crisis, that figure may change. Anyway, we expect over 3,000 athletes from 50-52 countries to take part in the University Games," Nurov said.



He also revealed that 30,000 tourists are believed to attend the Universiade.



In the course of the visit the Majilis deputies also surveyed the interior furnishing of the sports facilities as well as a huge LED display.



According to Nurov, the new ice palace will host at least eight sports events this year. "In 2017, 28 sports events are to be held here," he said, adding it will be commissioned ahead of schedule.