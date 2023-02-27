EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:30, 27 February 2023 | GMT +6

    12,032,550 voters on electoral register, CEC says

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM There are 12,032,550 voters on electoral register to date, according to the Central Election Commission, Kazinform reports.

    «Based on the list of voters submitted to the territorial election commissions, we can say the electoral roll includes 12,032,550 voters,» Chairman of the Central Election Commission Nurlan Abdirov said at a meeting of the CEC.

    As reported, the early elections of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies is set to be held March 19, 2023.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Elections
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!