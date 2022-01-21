12,237 Kazakhstanis get vaccinated against COVID-19 in one day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19 has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the commission, as of January 20, 9,104,772 Kazakhstanis have been immunized with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second shot has been administered to 8,667,645 people.

The vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 16,284 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 1,117,160 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 980,844 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.