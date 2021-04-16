12,330 get COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 1,189 people in Atyrau region have got vaccine against coronavirus infection over the last 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

As of April 15, 1,189 people were administered the first dose of Sputnik V vaccine. Between February 1 and April 15, 12,330 got the first dose of the vaccine, 3,093 the second shot.

Above 8,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine arrived in the region on April 9, the regional healthcare department reports. Vaccination is open to all.

As earlier reported, the number of new COVID-19 cases increased in the regional centre of Atyrau region.