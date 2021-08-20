12,528 people contract COVID-19 after vaccination in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 12,528 people contracted the COVID-19 virus despite getting the vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Almost 6.3 million Kazakhstanis have so far been inoculated against the coronavirus infection. 12,528 or 0.2% of them still contracted the virus.

Of those, 10,608 people developed the COVID-19 illness got the Sputnik V vaccine, 228 – QazVac vaccine, 1,330 – HayatVax vaccine, and 349 – CoronaVax vaccine.

Earlier Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said that the most number of COVID-19 deaths in Kazakhstan were among unvaccinated. Of 4,969 people died of coronavirus infection in the country between February and July 2021, 115 were vaccinated.