12,663 fully vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of December 10, some 177,526 people in Kazakhstan received the 1st dose of the Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus, while 12,663 fully completed the vaccination cycle, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.

141,798 teens, 10,451 expectant and 25,277 nursing moms were administered the 1st shot, while 9,259 teens, 1,026 pregnant women and 2,378 breastfeeding moms were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.