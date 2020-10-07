12, 830 Kazakh medical workers tested positive since pandemic outbreak

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the goods and services quality control and safety control committee of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry Timur Sultangaziyev told a briefing how many medical workers have contracted COVID-19.

Since the pandemic outbreak 12,830 medical workers were tested positive for coronavirus so far. 4,550 workers received benefits.

As of today 3,145 people, including 74 kids, are receiving treatment for coronavirus. 1,882 patients are staying at hospitals, 1,263 receive outpatient treatment.