12 areas of Kazakhstan in COVID-19 ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of September 6, 2021, Kazakhstan’s 12 areas are in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent as well as Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar regions are placed in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread.

East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

Turkestan region is the only area to remain in the coronavirus «green zone».

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 3,897 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection. 4,982 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day.

93,014 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan.