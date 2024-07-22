12 athletes from Kazakh capital to vie at Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Out of total 80 athletes to represent Kazakhstan at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, 12 are from its capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Of total 80 athletes to represent Kazakhstan at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, 12 are from its capital of Astana, with13 berths earned.

Five athletes from the Kazakh capital are to represent Kazakhstan in tennis, including world no.4 Elena Rybakina, Yulia Putintseva, Alexander Bublik, Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Alexander Shevchenko.

Kirill Gerasimenko from Astana is to compete in the table tennis event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Twins from the Kazakh capital Aibek and Nurbek Oralbay are to represent Kazakhstan in men’s 80 and 92kg boxing events. 2016 world champion Valentina Khalzova of Astana is to vie in the women’s boxing event.

Swimmer Adilbek Mussin is the only athlete from Astana to win two Olympic berths, in particular in men’s 100m butterfly and freestyle events.

Elena Potapekno of Astana is to represent Kazakhstan in the women’s pentathlon competition, and Amir Maimuratov in the men’s speed climbing event.

A total of 80 athletes are to represent Kazakhstan in 25 sports at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening set to kick off July 26.