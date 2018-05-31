12 capitals of world to participate in World Theatre Festival in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry will hold the II Astana World Theatre Festival as part of celebrations of the 20th anniversary of Astana city.

The two-week festival will bring together theater ensembles, renowned critics, playwrights, workers of culture, people of art of Kazakhstan, near and far abroad. It will start on June 16. 12 capitals of the world will stage 14 performances at Kazakhstan Central Concert Hall, Energy Hall at EXPO and Palace of Peace and Reconciliation.



Piccolo Teatro di Milano (Italy), Meno Fortas (Lithuania), TR Warsawa (Poland), Beijing People's Arts Theater (China), the Lensovet Saint Petersburg Academic Theatre (Russia), Nakamura Gekijo (Japan) are among those attending.







Details also at www.20astana.kz.