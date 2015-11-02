12 cars damaged by falling trees in Almaty (PHOTOS)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 12 cars were damaged by falling trees in Almaty due to heavy snowfall. According to the municipal rescue service, 35 car owners have applied to them asking for help. 12 cars were damaged in Almaly, Auezov and Bostandyk districts of the city.

Presently, the rescuers and administrations of the districts are releasing the trapped cars and cleaning the bus-stops from fallen tree branches. Emergencies department says the trees damaged also a private house roof, electricity line and street lights at the Klochkov Street. The rescue team has already liquidated the emergency. Electricity supply has been restored. No injuries are reported.