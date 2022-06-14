12 cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan over past week

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Kyrgyzstan last week, head of the Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Prevention and Surveillance Unit of the Department of Disease Prevention and State Supervision of the Ministry of Health Dinara Otorbaeva said during a press conference at Kabar News Agency.

The specialist added that 3 of these cases were detected when taking tests to leave the country and 3 cases are imported, Kabar reports.

«In the remaining cases, patients were found to have symptoms of the disease. In general, the disease in patients is asymptomatic or mild. Treatment is carried out on an outpatient basis,» Otorbaeva said.

On May 12, 2022 Kyrgyzstan suspended the publication of statistics on coronavirus infection due to decrease in COVID-19 cases.

According to the latest data, a total of 200,993 new cases have been recorded in the country, along with 196,406 recoveries and 2,991 deaths.