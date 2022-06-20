12 diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan added 12 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the overall COVID-19 tally to 1,305,962, Kazinform has learned from the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Of 12, Almaty city alone reported 10 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, registered 2 COVID-19 cases.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had documented 15 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.