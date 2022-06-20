EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:59, 20 June 2022 | GMT +6

    12 diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan added 12 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the overall COVID-19 tally to 1,305,962, Kazinform has learned from the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    Of 12, Almaty city alone reported 10 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, registered 2 COVID-19 cases.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had documented 15 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!