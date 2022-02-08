EN
    11:15, 08 February 2022 | GMT +6

    12 die of COVID-19, COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24h

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 12 people died of the coronavirus infection and of COVID-like pneumonia in one day as of 5 February in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Nine people died of the coronavirus infection and three more died of the COVID-like pneumonia.

    Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan logged 2,004 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan stands at 1,276,611. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,176,775 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country.


