12 dormitories to be built in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 12 student dormitories will be built in Atyrau region, our correspondent reports.

Two 100-bed dormitories are being already built, construction of two more will start soon. Currently the local administration develops design and specification estimates for construction of 8 more dormitories for 960 students at large, its press service said.

According to the third direction of the Five Social Initiatives of the Kazakh President, it is necessary to pay great attention to students' learning and living environment. Until 2022 it is planned to build 160-200 dormitories countrywide.