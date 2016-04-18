12 feed yards to be built in Almaty region this year

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Governor of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov informed journalists about the work on attraction of strategic investors for development of production and processing of meat in the region.

"The population of the livestock in the region topped one million heads, and the share of breeding stock reached 18.3%. These numbers are growing every year," the governor told at the CCS press conference.

According to him, there are six feed yards for 19 thousand heads of cattle in the region. 12 more feed yards for 16.9 thousand heads of the cattle will be built this year.

"Two meat processing plants are being constructed in the region. One is built by Iranian company "Imperia food" and is expected to process eight thousand tons of meat a year, and the other one is built by "Umut" LLP with the capacity of 10 thousand tons a year," the head of the region stressed.

As a result, production of meat will increase by 14.6 thousand tons and reach 330.4 thousand tons a year.