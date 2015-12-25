12 flights cancelled and 4 flights delayed in Almaty airport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 12 flights are cancelled in the Almaty airport and four flights are delayed due to bad weather conditions.

The flights from Almaty to Kostanay, Pavlodar, Aktobe, Frankfurt are cancelled.

The flights from Shymkent, Aktau, Petropavlovsk, Uralsk, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Aktobe, Frankfurt to Almaty are cancelled as well.

Besides, the flights from London, Beijing, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur are delayed.