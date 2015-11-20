EN
    11:29, 20 November 2015 | GMT +6

    12 flights delayed due to bad weather

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 12 flights have been delayed at Almaty international airport due to bad weather conditions.

    According to the call center of the airport, 12 flights including three domestic and nine international have suffered delays. In addition in November 20 arrivals of flights from Urumqi, Astana, Taraz, Pavlodar and Zhezkazgan were cancelled. In addition the airport delayed departure of planes en route Almaty-Moscow, Almaty-Ho Chi Minh City and Almaty-Istanbul. November 19-20 Almaty city was hit by heavy fog. Air temperature in the city was + 6 + 8°C.

    Almaty Transport News
