EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:47, 27 August 2022 | GMT +6

    12 foreign workers injured as bus crashes into ditch in Turkistan region

    None
    None
    TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM A bus carrying workers from Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan ran off the road and went into a ditch in Turkistan region, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the regional police department.

    The accident occurred on August 27 in the morning, at an intersection near Shakpak village, Tulkibas district.

    As the police explained, the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle and went into a ditch. As a result, 12 passengers got injuries and were hospitalized.

    An investigation has been launched.



    Tags:
    Road accidents Kazakhstan Incidents Turkestan region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!