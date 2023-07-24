12 imported cases of measles recorded in Astana this year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 12 imported cases of measles were recorded in the Kazakh capital this year, chief health inspector of Astana Sarkhat Beissenova revealed Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Ms Beissenova talked about the measures to deal with imported cases of various diseases at a press briefing at the beginning of the week.

According to her, 12 people who arrived from Egypt, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Thailand were diagnosed with measles. A national of Russia who arrived from Thailand was diagnosed with dengue fever.

Sarkhat Beissenova added that the sanitary and epidemiological control service works around the clock to monitor all arrivals and detect potential health risks on the border.