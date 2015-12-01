EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:43, 01 December 2015 | GMT +6

    12 interesting facts about Nursultan Nazarbayev

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akorda has published "12 interesting facts about Nursultan Nazarbayev" on its official web-page on Facebook.

    1. Nursultan Nazarbayev's birth weight was 5 kilograms.

    2. His name was given to him by his paternal grandmother who united two names from the Koran.

    3. As a child Nursultan Nazarbayev dreamed of becoming a pilot.

    4. For three years he studied in Russian language class.

    5. During summer holidays he poured bricks for the construction of his neighbor's house to earn money for harmonica.

    6. His school certificate has only one "B".

    7. After graduating from the secondary school he planned to become a chemist.

    8. During his studying in Dneprodzerzhinsk he became a master of sports of Ukraine in wrestling.

    9. At the age of 22 he for the first time left abroad. The first foreign country he arrived in was Finland.

    10. Nursultan Nazarbayev's parents are involved in the construction of Turksib.

    11. His father was fluent in Balkar language.

    12. Nursultan Nazarbayev's maternal grandfather was a mullah.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan Kazinform's Timeline President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!