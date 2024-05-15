12 Kazakhstani tennis players secure spots in TOP 100 of world junior rankings

According to the International Tennis Federation (ITF), the Tennis Europe (TE) and the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF), the number of Kazakhstani tennis players who have risen to the top of the world junior rankings continues to grow, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF).

In the recently updated ITF U18 Juniors Rankings, Amir Omarkhanov continues to occupy a high 14th place, while Danial Rakhmatullayev is placed 73rd. Among the females’ category, Sonja Zhiyenbayeva is ranked 29th, while Asylzhan Arystanbekova is 40th.

In the Tennis Europe U14 Ranking, Rodion Traigel occupies the 28th position, Robert Kaminsky is 33rd, Ansar Niyetkaliev is 81st, and Ahmadi Makhanov is 83rd. Among female players, Linara Bulesheva has risen to the 60th place, while Ruslana Ruslanova is now placed 95th.

In the ATF U16 Rankings, Aisha Sayran is ranked first among girls, while Adelina Mamanfina is second.