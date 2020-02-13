12 Kazakhstanis evacuated from Wuhan undergoing treatment

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «12 out of 83 Kazakhstanis airlifted from Wuhan are currently undergoing treatment for acute respiratory infection,» an official spokesperson of the Kazakh Health Ministry, Dias Akhmetsharip, told a briefing.

All the medical facilities keep monitoring all those arrived from China. As of today 24,154 are being monitored. For the past 14 days, 8,276 passed the screening.

On February 13, 151 patients admitted to the hospital with flu symptoms developed fever. 131 were discharged from the hospital. 20 patients remain still in the hospital.