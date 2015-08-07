EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:44, 07 August 2015 | GMT +6

    12 Kazakhstanis killed in Antalya in 2015 – Foreign Ministry

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Since the beginning of the current year 12 citizens of Kazakhstan have died in Antalya, said official representative of the Kazakh MFA Altai Abibullayev at a press briefing in Astana.

    According to his words, 3 people have died in road accidents, 9 persons passed away after health deteriorations. He added that Kazakhstan's consular staff works in an active mode to provide all necessary assistance to our tourists.

