12 Kazakhstanis to compete at World Athletics Championships 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 12 athletes are to represent Kazakhstan at the World Athletics Championships 2022 to take place July 15-24 in Oregon, US, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstan will be presented by Olga Safronova (100, 200m), Zhanna Mamazhanova (marathon), Kristina Ovchinnikova (high jump), Nadezhda Dubovitskaya (high jump), Mariya Efremova (triple jump), Georgy Sheiko (speed walking), Polina Repina (speed walking), Galina Yakusheva-Kichigina (speed walking), Mikhail Litvin (400m), Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui (5,000, 10,000m), Norah Jeruto (3,000m Hurdles), and Daisy Jepkemey (3000m Hurdles).

A total of 1,900 athletes from 192 countries are to take part in the tournament.









Photo: olympic.kz