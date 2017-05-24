12 megawatt solar plant to be constructed in Mangystau

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Ftrench technicians and Chinese investors will assist in joint construction of 12 megawatt solar power plant in Shetpe Village, Mangystau region, Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Today, Mangystau Regional Department of Energy and Municipal Housing Economy and French ЕСМ Technologies signed the Protocol of Intent for construction of the mentioned solar plant. Three countries participate in the project: Kazakhstan, France and China.

The green energy pilot project is planned to start as early as Q1 2018. The construction will involve 70-80 local residents, while 50 people will undergo training to operate the facility.

"Choosing Mangystau region is no coincidence. First, the region is growing rapidly. Second is a high sunspot activity. In addition, there is virtually no snow in winter. The French company will be in charge of technology and the Chinese company will do construction and investment. The first-stage investment will be approximately $20 million. This project is a pilot one. Also, there is a further development in sight", ЕСМ Technologies President Advisor Azat Betekbayev said.

In the short run, the parties intend to sign a Memorandum of Cooperation. They said that the construction would take nearly 6 months.