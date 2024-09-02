1.2 mln tourists from Kyrgyzstan visit Uzbekistan in six months

1.2 million tourists from Kyrgyzstan visited Uzbekistan from January to July 2024, the press service of the Statistics Agency under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan reported, Kabar reports.

According to their data, 4.2 million foreign tourists visited Uzbekistan in six months.

Of these, 1.2 million people were from Tajikistan, 845.8 thousand from Kazakhstan, 442.1 thousand from Russia, 83.7 thousand from Turkmenistan, 62 thousand from Turkey, 35.5 thousand from China, 33.3 thousand from India, 23.9 thousand from South Korea, 19.5 thousand from Italy and 211.2 thousand from other countries.

Compared to the same period last year, these figures increased by 562,500 people or 15.3%.