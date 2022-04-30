EN
Trends:
    12:39, 30 April 2022 | GMT +6

    12 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan reported 12 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, elbowed aside Almaty city as the area with the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases – 6. Almaty city recorded 5 new COVID-19 cases. One person tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the past day.

    The overall COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,305,533 cases in Kazakhstan since the global pandemic began.

    It bears to remind that the country added 17 COVID-19 cases on Friday.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
