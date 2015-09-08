12 projects of industrialization map implemented in N Kazakhstan in 2015

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - The second five-year plant of the industrialization map of North-Kazakhstan region includes 41 projects with total volume of investments KZT 28.7 billion.

According to the press service of the regional administration, this year it is planned to implement 20 projects with the creation of over 600 new jobs. The region has already commissioned 12 projects including the production of polyethylene pipes and construction of a plant for the production of fuel pellets in Kyzylzhar district, production of manufactured meat products in Zhumabayev area, modernization of a flour mill in Timiryazev district, deep wood processing plant, as well as construction of plants for the production of ceramic bricks and asphalt mixtures. These projects have employed 370 people. On the whole within the second five-year plan of Forced Industrial Innovation Development program it is planned to implement about 60 projects worth over KZT 90 billion. It is worth noting that the volume output in the first five-year period has reached KZT 65.9 billion, while in the first 6 months of 2015 this number was more than KZT 10.4 billion. The projects of industrialization map are actively selling their products in Kazakhstan and abroad. During the first five-year plan of FIID North Kazakhstan region has implemented 32 projects.