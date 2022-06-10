EN
    10:48, 10 June 2022

    12 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24h

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 12 people in Kazakhstan fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past day, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent COVID-19 spread.

    Of 12 COVID-19 recoveries, half was recorded in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and half in Almaty city.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added nine fresh cases of the coronavirus infection.


