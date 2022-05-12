EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:13, 12 May 2022 | GMT +6

    12 regions of Kazakhstan boast growth in agricultural production

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The most growth in agricultural production is recorded in 3 regions of Kazakhstan,» National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told the Government meeting.

    In January -April this year the agricultural gross output of Kazakhstan rose by 1.9%. Growth in agricultural production is reported in 12 regions. The highest growth rates are seen in Mangistau region by 19.4%, North Kazakhstan by 8.9% and East Kazakhstan by 5.7%. Kostanay region recorded a decline in agricultural production by 8.1% and West Kazakhstan by 1.3%.

    As stated there, Akmola, Almaty, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions as well as Nur-Sultan and Shymkent cities observe positive growth in all indicators, 5 regions report growth in 6 indicators.


