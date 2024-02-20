12 regions of Kazakhstan most at risk of flooding, Ecology Minister

Above-average precipitation is forecast to fall across the greater part of Kazakhstan in March, Kazakh Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Yerlan Nyssanbayev told the Government meeting.

The country’s southwest, northwest and north, most of Kostanay region and North Kazakhstan, northeast of Aktobe region, northwest of Akmola region, southeast of Mangistau region, southwest of Kyzylorda region, southwest of Turkistan regions are expected to face above-normal precipitation.

He stressed Karaganda, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Almaty, Turkistan, Abai, and Ulytau regions are at high flood risks, while Zhetysu, Zhambyl and Pavlodar regions are at the moderate risk due to flooding.