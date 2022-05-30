12 regions of Kazakhstan to build rehabilitation centres for disabled people

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «There are 40 children’s rehabilitation centers in Kazakhstan,» Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov said.

52,963 children were treated at the rehabilitation centres in 2021. Early this year 8 more national ceentres were unveiled in Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Akmola, Aktobe regions and 2 early intervention centres in Almaty and East Kazakhstan as part of the 2nd stage of the Qamqorlyk initiative, the Deputy PM's response to the deputy inquiry reads. 17 more early intervention centres are expected to open their doors this year.

Besides, 150-bed rehabilitation centres will be built in 12 regions of Kazakhstan, namely, Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Turkestan (200-bed) regions, as well as in the cities of Almaty, Nur-Sultan, Shymkent.

Notably, day-care centres for kids with ASDs and other mental disorders will unveil in 8 regions.