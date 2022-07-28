12 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued 12 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Nur-Sultan city is to expect thunderstorms as well as hail at daytime on July 29. Northwesterly wind turning northeastward is to blow 15-20mps during the day.

Thunderstorms are to batter the north, west, and center of Abai region in the morning and afternoon. Northwesterly, westerly wind at 15-20mps is to gust up to 23mps in the region's south. Semey city is to expect thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon. Northwesterly, westerly wind is to blow 15-20mps.

Heavy rains are to hit the north and west of Akmola region during the day. Thunderstorms are predicted in the region's most parts. Hail and squalls are to batter the region's north, west, and east at daytime. Northwesterly wind turning northeastward is predicted to gust 15-20mps in the north, west, and east during the day. Kokshetau city is to brace for thunderstorms. Heavy rains and hail are predicted in the region at daytime.

Aktobe region is to expect thunderstorms in the south and west. Northeasterly, northerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the south and east of the region.

The north and east of East Kazakhstan region are to brace for thunderstorms during the day. Northwesterly, westerly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the east and south. Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to expect thunderstorms during the day. Northwesterly, westerly wind is to blow 15-20mps.

West Kazakhstan region is to brace for thunderstorms in the west and northwest at daytime.

Karaganda region is to see thunderstorms and hail in the north on July 29. Northwesterly wind turning northeast is to gust up to 18-23mps. Karaganda city is to brace for thunderstorms. Northwesterly wind turning northeast is to gust up to 18mps.

The north of Kyzylorda region is to expect thunderstorms. Northwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the north and center.

The northeast of Mangistau region is to brace for thunderstorms. Northwesterly wind ist o blow 15-20mps in the northeast and south.

Pavlodar region is to brace for heavy rains in the north and south. The region's north, west, and south are to expect thunderstorms, hail, and squalls. Northeasterly wind ist o gust up to 15-20mps. Pavlodar city is to expect thunderstorms and hail. Northeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps.

The greater part of North Kazakhstan region is to expect rains, predicted to fall heavily in the north and west at night. Thunderstorms, hail, and squalls are forecast for the north, west, and south on July 29 and the west and south on July 30. 15-20mps northeasterly wind is to blow in the north and west at night and in most parts at daytime on July 29. Gusts of up to 23mps are predicted in the region's north and west. Northeasterly wind at 15-20mps is to hit the region's north, west, and south on July 30. Petropavlovsk city is to brace for thunderstorms. Northeasterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted on July 29 and at daytime on July 30.

The mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to expect thunderstorms at daytime on July 29. Northwesterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the north and mountainous areas of the region.



